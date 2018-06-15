Magpie Recipe: Wild sea trout with Orecchiette, wild rocket and parmesan

Here is the latest recipe from the Magpie Cafe, in Whitby, thanks to chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients

The Magpie Cafe in Whitby . . pic Richard Ponter 180110z

300g wild sea trout fillet,

200g Orecchiette, 3 shallots (finely sliced), 2 cloves of garlic (sliced), 2 tblsp of olives (pitted and split in half), 6 anchovy fillets (tinned variety), 1 tblsp capers (roughly chopped), 1 tblsp chopped parsley, 2 handfuls of wild rocket, 50g parmesan shavings, oil for cooking, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.

Method

Prepare the sea trout, remove any pin bones and then sit the sea trout into a colander or the top half of a steamer pan, season with salt and pepper.

In the bottom pan place water and salt (this will be used for the pasta), bring the water to the boil and add the Orecchiette, place over the sea trout and cover with a tightly fitting lid.

Cook both the Orecchiette and sea trout for approximately 10 minutes.

Remove the Sea Trout and put to one side to cool slightly.

Drain the Orecchiette. While the pasta and Sea Trout are cooking heat a little oil in a separate pan and add the shallots, garlic and anchovies.

Saute until softened and then add the capers, olives and chopped parsley, once the Orecchiette is cooked add it to the olive and caper pan, add seasoning then toss the pan vigorously to equally combine.

Divide the pasta between 2 bowls and flake the sea trout over the pasta, finish with the wild rocket and parmesan shaving and a good drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.