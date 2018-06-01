Magpie Recipe: Warm spiced squid salad – serves four

Here is this week’s fish dish, with thanks to the Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients - serves 4

The Magpie restoration nears completion after the fire devastated the property. Paul Gildroy with Site Project Manager Paul Wignall with one of the original works. Picture by Richard Ponter 175412e

300g cleaned, prepared ready to cook squid

200g cooked chick peas

150g N’duja (soft spicy Spanish sausage, available to buy from The Whitby Deli)

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 shallots, sliced

2 handfuls of baby leaves

oil for cooking, 2 tablespoons olive oil (for the dressing),

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar,

salt and pepper.

Method

Dust the squid with the smoked paprika and season with salt and pepper.

Heat some oil in a pan and add the squid and shallots, cook over a high heat, tossing the pan frequently to evenly colour.

After two minutes, add the chick peas and N’duja, cook for a further two minutes.

Mix the olive oil and sherry vinegar together with a little salt and pepper, pour over the baby leaves and toss to coat the leaves in the dressing. Add the squid, chick pea and Nduja to the baby leaves and toss until well mixed,

place the warm salad into bowls and serve immediately.