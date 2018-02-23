Magpie Recipe: Turbot with samphire & queen scallops

Here is this week’s fish recipe from the Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients – serves 2

The Magpie restoration nears completion after the fire devastated the property. Paul Gildroy with Site Project Manager Paul Wignall with one of the original works. Picture by Richard Ponter 175412e

2 x 250g turbot fillets, 200g samphire, 150g Queen scallops, 400g potatoes, 2 spring onions (chopped), 2 banana shallots (finely sliced), 100ml white wine, 200g butter (cubed), 50ml double cream, half a lemon, sprigs of parsley, oil for cooking, salt and pepper.

Method

To start, peel and chop the potatoes, bring to the boil in slated water.

When cooked, drain and mash with 25g of butter, cream and the chopped spring onion.

Season to taste, set aside and keep warm.

Wash the samphire and remove any woody stalks.

Heat 25g of butter in a pan and add the shallots, sauté for a minute and add the samphire. Sauté for a further minute and remove them from the pan.

De-glaze the pan with the white wine, reduce by half and gradually whisk in the remaining butter.

Remove the heat and add the Queen scallops, coating them with the sauce.

Add the samphire back into the pan of sauce and toss to coat. Set aside and keep warm. For the turbot, season the fillets and heat a little oil in a pan. Carefully lay in the turbot fillets, flesh side down and pan fry for 3-4 minutes over a moderately high heat, turn the fillets over and cook for a further three minutes. To serve, spoon the mash on to the plate, sit the turbot fillets on top and spoon over the sauce with the samphire and Queen scallops. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and fresh parsley.