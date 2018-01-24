Magpie Recipe: Sole with crayfish, caper & shallot

Here is this week’s recipe from the Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

Ingredients – serves 4

4 x 150-175g Lemon or Dover Sole fillets (skinned), 150g Crayfish tails, 1 tablespoon capers, 4 shallot (very finely sliced), 150ml fish stock, 200ml white wine, 1 carrot (cut into thin strips, ‘Julienne’), Half a stick of celery (cut into Julienne), Half a Leek (cut into Julienne), 2 tablespoons Mascapone Cheese, 2 tablespoons Double Cream, 75g butter, chopped parsley, salt and pepper, oil for greasing.

Method

Grease an ovenproof dish with a little oil and lay in the shallots, carrots, leeks and celery. Season each fillet of sole (on the side that has been skinned) with salt and pepper, then roll up (seasoned side on the inside) and secure with a cocktail stick.

Sit these onto the vegetables and then pour over the fish stock and white wine.

Cover the dish tightly with lightly oiled foil and place onto the hob and bring the cooking liquor to a simmer then place into a pre heated oven (220 C, gas mark 8) for 10-12 minutes. Remove the dish from the oven and take off the foil, remove the fish and set aside on a plate to keep warm. Strain the cooking liquor into a heavy based pan and put the vegetables onto the plate with the sole and keep warm.

Reduce the cooking liquor by a third before adding the crème fraiche, bring back to the boil and add the crayfish tails and capers, reduce the heat and slowly add the butter before finishing with the chopped parsley.

To serve, place some vegetables onto the centre of your plates and sit the sole fillet on top (remove the cocktail stick first) then using a spoon, ‘nappé’ (coat) the caper sauce over the fish & serve immediately.