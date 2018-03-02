Magpie Recipe: Seafood Pot, serves four

Here is this week’s recipe from the Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

Ingredients

Paul Gildroy, chef

Meat from 1 cooked lobster

200g Langoustine tails

200g Queen Scallop meat

300g cockles

300g Mussels

200g Salmon pieces

200g white fish pieces (cod, Haddock or Halibut)

8 Crevettes

2 Leeks (very finely sliced)

4 Shallots (sliced)

1 Fennel bulb (finely diced)

1 clove Garlic (crushed)

200ml fish stock

300ml White wine

50g soft Butter

A couple of handfuls of fresh Samphire

1 Bay leaf

1 handful of parsley (chopped)

Salt & Pepper

Method

Heat a little oil in a pan and add the shallots, leeks, fennel and garlic, sauté until softened.

Add the Bay leaf, wine and stock, bring to the boil and cook for a couple of minutes then add the white fish and salmon, cover with a lid and reduce the heat a little.

Poach for a couple of minutes before adding all the other shellfish (except the lobster). Re-cover the pan with a lid and bring to almost boiling, then reduce the heat and cook for a further 4 – 5 minutes or until the cockles and mussels have fully opened (discard any cockles or mussels that do not open).

Add to the soup the lobster and samphire and again, bring the soup to almost boiling, add salt and pepper to taste and finish with the chopped parsley.

Divide the soup between four bowls and serve with plenty of fresh bread.