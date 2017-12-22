Magpie Recipe: Scallops with black pudding hash and Buerre Blanc

Here is this week’s fish recipe from the Magpie Cafe, which is back open again now.

Ingredients

Chef Paul Gildroy

12 King scallops

200g black pudding

4 baby potatoes

Half an onion

1 clove of garlic

50ml olive oil

Chopped parsley

For the Beurre Blanc:

200ml white wine

100ml white wine vinegar

1 shallot finely chopped

400g butter (diced)

Method

Cut the potatoes, black pudding and onion into small dice keep separate and slice the garlic. Heat the oil in a heavy based pan and add the potatoes, cook over a moderate heat for five minutes, tossing occasionally.

Add the black pudding, onion and garlic, mix well and place the pan into a preheated oven (gas 7, 210˚C) for around 6-8 minutes. For the Beurre Blanc, place into a pan the wine, vinegar and shallot and over a moderate heat reduce by 2/3rds. Add the butter one piece at a time, continually whisking until you have a couple of pieces left then remove the pan from the heat. Whisk in the final couple of pieces of butter and the sauce should thicken, set aside.

For the scallops, pre-heat a pan and add a little oil and then from the top side of

the pan place in the scallops one by one.

Cook over a moderately high heat for two minutes then turn over and cook for a further one minute. To serve, place a good spoonful of the black pudding hash onto each plate, sit on the scallops and then pour over the Beurre Blanc, finish with chopped parsley. Serve immediately.