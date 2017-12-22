Magpie Recipe: Scallops with black pudding hash and Buerre Blanc

Here is this week’s fish recipe from the Magpie Cafe, which is back open again now.
Ingredients
12 King scallops
200g black pudding
4 baby potatoes
Half an onion
1 clove of garlic
50ml olive oil
Chopped parsley
For the Beurre Blanc:
200ml white wine
100ml white wine vinegar
1 shallot finely chopped
400g butter (diced)
Method
Cut the potatoes, black pudding and onion into small dice keep separate and slice the garlic. Heat the oil in a heavy based pan and add the potatoes, cook over a moderate heat for five minutes, tossing occasionally.
Add the black pudding, onion and garlic, mix well and place the pan into a preheated oven (gas 7, 210˚C) for around 6-8 minutes. For the Beurre Blanc, place into a pan the wine, vinegar and shallot and over a moderate heat reduce by 2/3rds. Add the butter one piece at a time, continually whisking until you have a couple of pieces left then remove the pan from the heat. Whisk in the final couple of pieces of butter and the sauce should thicken, set aside.
For the scallops, pre-heat a pan and add a little oil and then from the top side of
the pan place in the scallops one by one.
Cook over a moderately high heat for two minutes then turn over and cook for a further one minute. To serve, place a good spoonful of the black pudding hash onto each plate, sit on the scallops and then pour over the Beurre Blanc, finish with chopped parsley. Serve immediately.