Magpie Recipe: Scallop, butternut squash, salsify and caper

Here is this week’s fish recipe from The Magpie Cafe chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients

12 King scallops, 1 medium, butternut squash, knob of butter, salt and pepper, vegetable stock, two salsify roots, lemon juice, salt and pepper, oil for cooking.

For the final addition: 100g butter, 1 tablespoon of capers, 1 clove of garlic (crushed), chopped parsley.

Method

For the squash, cut it into small pieces and place into a pan with the knob of butter and just cover with vegetable stock.

Bring to the boil and cook for 20-25 minutes or until the squash is tender and there is almost no liquid left in the pan.

Blitz to a smooth puree, season to taste. Peel the salsify and cut into 5cm pieces, squeeze a little lemon juice over them to stop the salsify from oxidising.

Blanch the salsify in some boiling salted water until tender, drain and set aside.

Heat a little oil in a frying pan and add the scallops and salsify, starting from the top of the pan, working clockwise.

After 1 minute, turn the scallops and salsify over and cook for a further 1 minute.

Add the butter, garlic, capers and parsley shake the pan to melt the butter and warm through the garlic and capers while also coating the scallops and salsify.

To serve, spoon some butternut squash puree onto the plates, place 3 scallops and the pieces of salsify onto the butternut squash, spoon over the caper garlic butter and serve.