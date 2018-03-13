Magpie Recipe: Salmon with black garlic on mushroom risotto

Here is the latest fish recipe from the Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

Ingredients - serves 2

The Magpie Cafe in Whitby . . pic Richard Ponter 180110z

2 salmon fillets 200g each,

2 teaspoons black Garlic paste, 4 tablespoons light soy sauce, juice of half a lime,

1 tablespoon of dark brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of sesame oil, 175g Vialone Nano Risotto Rice, 1 medium onion (finely chopped), 1 clove of garlic (crushed), 250g closed cup mushrooms (roughly chopped), 150g small portabello mushrooms (finely sliced), 150ml whole milk,

600ml vegetable or chicken stock, 100ml double cream,

1 tablespoon mushroom ketchup, 50g parmesan cheese, drizzle of white truffle oil, oil for cooking.

Method

Marinade the salmon in the soy sauce, sesame oil, lime juice and sugar for a minimum, of 4 hours or overnight. For the risotto, heat a little oil in a pan and add half of the chopped onion and clove of fresh garlic, sauté for a couple of minutes then add the closed cup mushrooms. Sauté for another minute and add the milk and about 200ml of the stock, bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes remove from the heat and blitz until smooth. In a deep pan heat a little oil and add the remainder of the onion, sauté for 2 minutes then add the rice. Stirring over a moderately high heat add the mushroom puree, mix in

well. Over the following 12-15 minutes gradually add the stock and finish with the

double cream and parmesan. For the salmon, heat a little oil in a frying pan and carefully lay in the salmon fillets, flesh side down, sear for 2-3 minutes until nicely browned. Turn the salmon over (skin side down) and then brush the salmon with the Black Garlic paste. Place the salmon into a pre-heated oven (220ᵒc, gas 8) for 6-8 minutes, or until the salmon feels firm to the touch. Spoon onto plates the Creamy mushroom risotto and sit the salmon on top and drizzle the dish with a little truffle oil and serve.