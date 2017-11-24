Magpie Recipe: Potted prawns with Dulse Soda Bread

Here is this week’s recipe from Paul Gildroy, chef at the Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

Ingredients – serves 4

Chef Paul Gildroy

300g peeled and cooked prawns

2-3 pickled onions (very finely chopped)

100g clarified butter

Pinch ground Mace

Pinch of Smoked Paprika

Dessert spoonful of chopped parsley

For the Soda Bread:

900g Plain White Flour

3-4 teaspoons Dulse flakes (rehydrated in 2 tblsp warm water)

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp baking powder

350ml butter milk

300ml water

Method

In a bowl, simply mix together the prawns, pickled onions, mace, smoked paprika and parsley, share these between 4 ramekins.

Melt the clarified butter and pour this over the prawns to

cover the prawns, place the ramekins into the fridge to set. For the bread, pre-heat the oven 200c, sieve the flour, bi-carb and baking powder into a bowl.

Make a hole in the centre of the flour (a well) and pour in the butter milk and rehydrated Dulse, top up with half the water and start to incorporate the flour to form a soft (but not sticky) dough adding more water as necessary. Remove from the bowl and gently knead for a minute or two until it becomes smooth on the surface.

Divide the dough into 8 to 12 (depending on the size of the roll you require) and roll each into a ball and place onto a lined baking sheet, gently flatten slightly, then with a sharp knife cut a cross in the top and dust with flour.

Place into the hot oven and bake for around 20 minutes and golden in colour or pick a roll up and tap underneath, if the roll sounds hollow it is cooked.

Remove the Potted Prawns from the fridge and serve immediately with the freshly baked Dulse Bread.

The bread will freeze well then just thaw and place in a hot oven for a couple of minutes when you come to use it.