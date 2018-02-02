Magpie Recipe: Pan fried haddock with Mediterranean pasta – serves 4

Here is this week’s recipe of the week from The Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients

4 x 300g haddock (thick pieces are better for pan frying);

300g dried fettuccine; for the sauce: 1 large aubergine (chopped half inch dice), 3 courgettes (sliced), 1 large onion (finely diced), 2 cloves garlic (crushed), 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes, 300g cherry tomatoes (quartered), 1 teaspoon chopped basil, 1 sprig thyme, 75ml port, 50ml water, pinch of sugar, salt & pepper, oil for cooking,

extra virgin olive oil for drizzling.

Method

Spread the courgettes and aubergines onto a tray and lightly sprinkle salt over, cover with cling film and leave for about 30 minutes (doing this helps draw some of the bitterness out of them).

Rinse with cold water and dry off any excess water with kitchen paper.

Heat a little oil in a large sauté/frying pan and add the onion, courgette, aubergine and garlic. Sauté until lightly coloured, add the chopped tomatoes, water and port. Cook over a medium heat for about 10 minutes or reduced a little, add the cherry tomatoes, herbs, sugar and seasoning, cook for a further five minutes.

Taste and correct the seasoning. Set aside to keep warm.

Bring to the boil a pan of salted water ready for the pasta.

For the haddock, heat a frying pan with a little oil, season the haddock and gently lay in the fish, flesh side down, cook for about 3-4 minutes then turn the fish over and cook for a further 3-4 minutes.

While the fish are cooking, cook your pasta as per instructions.

When the pasta is cooked, strain and toss with the sauce. To serve place some of the pasta onto your plates and lay the haddock (flesh side down) onto the pasta, drizzle with the extra virgin olive oil and serve.