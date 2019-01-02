Magpie Recipe of the week - Firecracker prawns

Here is this week’s recipe of the week, guaranteed to warm you up during this cold snap!

Ingredients - serves 4

600g raw King prawn tails

3 red chillies, finely chopped

1 good handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped

6 spring onions finely chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons Teriyaki sauce

2 tablespoons Tomato Ketchup

2 tablespoons Sriracha hot sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons of light brown sugar

Juice and zest of 2 limes

Half a teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

A little oil for cooking

Serve with jasmine rice and charred Pak Choi

Method

Split the prawns to open them up, but do not cut all the way through and place them into a bowl with the chillies, garlic, teriyaki, ketchup, Sriracha, rice wine vinegar, brown sugar, juice and zest of limes and the cumin. Mix well and leave to marinade for at least a couple of hours or overnight.

Cook the rice to the manufacturer’s specifications.

Dry fry the Pak Choi in a hot heavy based pan, turning frequently to evenly char before serving.

Once the prawns have been marinating spoon out them out of the marinade (saving the marinade) and place the prawns into a pre-heated pan with a little oil, cook for 2-3 minutes over a relatively high heat to get a little bit of colour onto the prawns, then add the marinade.

Bring to the boil and cook the prawns for another couple of minutes or until the marinade has reduced a little, enough to coat the prawns, add the sesame seeds and chopped coriander and stir through.

To serve, place the rice into a lightly oiled ramekins or small pudding bowls and turn out in the centre of your plates, place on some charred Pak Choi and then share the prawns onto each plate.

Finish each plate with plenty of finely chopped spring onions.