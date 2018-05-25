Magpie Recipe: Lobster tempura with Thai green mayo

Here is the latest recipe from the Magpie Cafe in Whitby.

Ingredients

2 whole lobsters, dressed (half per portion)

300-400ml chilled

sparkling water

150g plain flour, 100g

cornflour,

Half a teaspoon salt

Half a teaspoon baking

powder

Oil for frying

4 tablespoons of mayonnaise

2-3 teaspoon Thai

green curry paste

1 tablespoon of chopped coriander

2 red chillies, very finely sliced

2 spring onions, very finely chopped

1 lime cut into quarters

Oil for deep frying

Method

For the batter, sieve the flours, baking powder and salt into a bowl and whisk in the chilled sparkling water until smooth and the consistency of single cream.

Take the dressed lobsters and remove the meat, reserving the shell for serving the lobster in.

Cut the tail into bite size pieces and set aside.

For the mayo, simply add the curry paste to the mayo, mix well then stir through half of the coriander, chillies and spring onions. Dip the lobster pieces into the batter and carefully place them into hot oil (approx. 175c)to deep fry, these will take approx 2 minutes or until the batter is crisp. Place onto kitchen paper to drain and season with salt and pepper.

To serve, place the pieces of lobster back into the shells and sprinkle over the

remaining coriander, chillies and spring onion. Serve on a few leaves with the Thai green mayo and enjoy.