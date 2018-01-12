Magpie Recipe: King scallop, potato and chorizo jam

Here is this week’s offering from The Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients

King Scallops, potato and chorizo jam.

12 King Scallops

6-8 cooked baby potatoes (sliced)

250g chorizo (very finely diced)

1 onion (very finely diced)

1-2 cloves garlic (crushed)

3 tblsp tomato puree

75ml balsamic vinegar

50ml white wine vinegar

100g light brown soft sugar

1 tblsp smoked paprika (sweet variety)

1 tblsp ground allspice

2 tblsp golden syrup

2-3 tblsp water, fresh herbs to serve.

Method

For the chorizo jam, heat gently in a pan the diced chorizo, this will release oils out of the chorizo. Add the onion and garlic, turn up the heat slightly and cook until opaque then add the spices.

After a minute, add the tomato puree, vinegars, sugar and syrup.

Stir often and slowly bring the jam to the boil, once boiling reduce to a simmer and cook for 25-30 minutes. Add the water to keep the jam soft and runny.

Remove from the heat and set aside. In a separate pan, heat a little oil and add the potatoes, season with a little salt and pepper, over a moderate heat cook the potatoes until golden on both side.

Remove the potatoes from the pan onto kitchen paper and set aside to keep warm. Using the same pan, add a little more oil and then carefully add the scallops staring at the top of the pan and work around clockwise.

Over a medium high heat, cook the scallops for 1 minute before turning them over (use the same sequence as you did when first putting them in) and cook for a further minute.

To serve, share the sliced potatoes between four plates, then place on top the scallops, lastly de-glass the pan with some of the Chorizo jam and spoon over the scallops and potatoes. Finish with sprig of fresh herbs and serve