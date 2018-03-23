Magpie Recipe: Hake, wild mushroom, wild garlic & sherry cream

Here is this week’s fish recipe, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients

4 x 200g hake fillet

350g fresh wild mushrooms

2 cloves of garlic (crushed)

6 shallots (sliced)

150ml dry sherry

150ml chicken stock

300ml double cream

75g butter

3 handfuls of washed wild garlic oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Season the hake with salt and pepper, heat a little oil in a pan and carefully lay in each piece of hake, flesh side down.

Pan fry for 3-4 minutes or until golden in colour then turn the fish over.

Pan fry for a further 2-3 minutes then place into a preheated oven (200◦c, gas 7) for 4 minutes.

While the hake is cooking, heat a little oil in a pan and add the mushrooms and shallots, sauté until golden in colour then add the sherry, reduce this down by half before adding the chicken stock then reduce this by half before adding the cream.

Over a medium heat reduce this by a third, once the cream has reduced sufficiently turn down the heat and add the butter.

Shake the pan to mix and add the fresh wild garlic leaves, taste for seasoning and then place a lid on the pan so that the garlic leaves wilt.

Once the garlic has wilted, stir it through the sauce then divide the sauce between the plates, remove the hake from the oven

and sit a piece on to the mushrooms.

Serve immediately with freshly baked bread.