Magpie Recipe: Hake bites, black pudding & apple puree

Here is this week’s recipe of the week, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy at The Magpie Cafe in Whitby.

Ingredients

400g hake fillet

400g mashed potatoes

Milk for poaching

1 tblsp chopped parsley

Chef Paul Gildroy

1 tblsp chopped chives

Salt and pepper

Flour and water batter (plain flour & water to single cream consistency)

Breadcrumbs for coating

2 bramley apples

1 tblsp sugar

250g black pudding (diced)

2/3 sprigs of thyme

Oil for cooking

100g sun dried tomatoes

2 tblsp balsamic vinegar

6 tblsp Olive oil

Method

Poach the hake in the milk with plenty of salt and pepper.

Once the fish is cooked, strain off the milk and add the fish to the mashed potato with the chopped parsley and chopped chive, taste and add more seasoning if required.

Set aside to cool slightly.

Peel and core the apples, roughly chop and place into a pan with the sugar.

Gently heat until the apples begin to fall, remove from the heat and blitz to a smooth puree. Set aside.

Place the sun dried tomatoes into a food processor with the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Blitz until smooth, add more oil if the dressing looks a little thick, taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

Place the black pudding onto a baking tray, drizzle with oil and add the sprigs of thyme, then bake in a hot oven until crispy (turning occasionally).

Back to the hake bites, divide the mix into 12-16 depending on the size of bites you

require, roll each into balls then put them through the batter then into the breadcrumbs and coat well.

Once they are all coated heat some oil (about an inch) in a pan and carefully place in the hake bites and fry until golden, turning often. Once golden remove them from the oil onto kitchen paper to drain.

To serve scatter the crispy black pudding onto plates then pipe on some apple puree, sit over the hake bites then finish with a good drizzle of sun dried tomato dressing.