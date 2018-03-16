Magpie Recipe: Haddock & black pudding fishcake

Here is the latest weekly recipe from The Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients, serves 4

Magpie Cafe food review .Co owner Ian Robson and Head Chef Paul Gildroy . pic Richard Ponter 180110u

1 kilo Peeled Potatoes (King Edwards or Maris Pipers)

1 kilo haddock (skinned and boned)

300g black pudding

6 spring onions, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, milk and fish stock to poach, salt and pepper, flour, egg and breadcrumbs to coat.

For the Tomato and Fennel sauce: 8 ripe tomatoes (quartered), 1 bulb of fennel, 1 clove of garlic, 2 shallots,

1 tablespoon of tomato puree, 1 tablespoon white vinegar, 100ml vegetables stock,

salt and pepper, rapeseed oil for deep frying.

Method

Roughly chop the shallots, garlic and fennel and place into a pan with a little oil and cook until softened without colouring. Add the tomatoes, tomato puree, vinegar and stock. Bring to the boil and cook for around 20

minutes, remove the pan from the heat and using a stick blender blitz, keeping the sauce a little coarse.

Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside on the stove top to keep warm.

Boil the potatoes in salted water. Poach the haddock in milk and fish stock with the spring onions, salt and pepper.

When the potatoes are cooked, strain and mash, crumble the black pudding and mix through the potato.

Strain the haddock and add to the mash with the chopped parsley, mix

through gently. Place in the fridge to chill before shaping.

Once chilled, divide the mix into eight and shape into cakes, dip through seasoned flour then beaten egg and coat with the breadcrumbs, pan fry until golden and heated through.

Serve with the tomato and fennel sauce.