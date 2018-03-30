Magpie Recipe: Aromatic coconut lobster and prawns

Here is this week’s fish recipe, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients

Magpie Cafe food review .Co owner Ian Robson and Head Chef Paul Gildroy . pic Richard Ponter 180110u

Half a cooked Lobster (picked and cut into 8 King Prawn Tails)

2 red chilli (finely chopped)

1 fresh lemon grass (finely chopped)

4 spring onions (finely chopped)

Juice and zest of 1 lime

2 banana shallot (finely sliced)

Quarter of a thumb of fresh Ginger (finely chopped)

1 tablespoon chopped coriander

200ml coconut milk

100ml double cream

Oil for cooking

Method

Heat a little oil in a pan and add the shallots, chilli, ginger, lemongrass and spring onion, continuously toss the pan so they do not colour. Add the king prawns, the juice and zest of the lime and the coconut milk.

Bring the pan to the boil, again tossing to mix the ingredients. Add the double cream and once it has returned to the boil, reduce the heat to a simmer.

Cook for 2-3 minutes until the prawns are cooked and the sauce has reduced a little, remove the pan from the heat and add the lobster to heat through.

Stir in the chopped coriander and serve in bowls with steamed rice and prawn crackers.