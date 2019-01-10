Magpie Cafe, Whitby recipe - try this fishy treat at home

Delicious mackerel with deep fried goats cheese and rhubarb

Ingredients - serves 4

4 fresh mackerel, filleted and pin boned

Seasoned flour for dusting

Oil for pan frying

500g new season forced Yorkshire rhubarb, finely chopped

300g onion (finely diced)

50ml white wine vinegar

200g sugar

1 bramley apple (skin removed and grated)

1 star anise

1 thumb of fresh ginger, grated

200g goat’s Cheese

Thin flour and water batter

Natural breadcrumbs

Oil for deep frying

Salt and pepper

Method Prepare the rhubarb relish by simply placing the rhubarb, onion, vinegar, sugar, apple, star anise and ginger into a pan.

Slowly bring to the boil and then cook over a moderate to low heat for between 40 minutes to an hour, stirring occasionally until the chutney has thickened.

Remove the pan from the heat and set aside to cool. (This can be made in advance and placed into jars until ready to use)

For the goat’s cheese, using your hands break up the goat’s cheese then form the cheese into 8 balls, dip these through the thin batter then into the breadcrumbs.

You can dip these through the batter and into crumbs again if you wish to give you a thicker, firmer crust.

Carefully heat some oil in a deep pan to around 180C and then carefully lower in the goat’s cheese balls, deep fry these until golden in colour.

Carefully remove the cheese from the pan and drain on kitchen paper and season with salt and pepper.

For the mackerel, dust each fillet with seasoned flour and carefully lay the fillets into a hot frying pan with a drizzle of oil, skin side down, after 2 minutes turn the fillets over and cook for a further 2 minutes.

To serve, on your plates sit on a small handful of salad leaves, then place on the mackerel fillets then relish and finally the deep fried goat’s cheese.