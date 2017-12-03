Magical day as Potter actor visits Caedmon

An actor who appeared in the Harry Potter films visited drama students at Caedmon College Whitby.

Mark Sealey, who played a Gringotts goblin in the Potter films, alongside 2ft 8in actor Verne Troyer, spoke of the world of film and stage and the challenges he has faced resulting from being born with Dwarfism.

Students were amazed to discover that it took four hours in make-up to transform the actors into goblins, and how days of filming might result in just one or two minutes of footage.

Mark starred in the first film, The Philosopher’s Stone, which was filmed on location all over the country. He also spoke of his current film role, as a ‘mini’ strong man and the role he had in Hollywood, playing a gorilla, in a scarily expensive, animatronic, gorilla suit.

His roles have been diverse and he performs many of his own stunts.

Mark also performs in Panto – he is currently in rehearsal for Snow White and the Seven Dwarves – and is a familiar sight on the wrestling circuit where he performs as Little Legs and at 3ft 7 ins tall his name is more than apt. Mark has also raised money for anti-bullying charity Kidscape.

A college spokesperson said: “We were immensely proud to have him visit us - he was an amazing storyteller.

“We all loved having selfies with him after his fascinating talk.

“He stayed in college to chat to some of the sixth form and we were all a little bit starstruck!”