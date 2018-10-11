Macmillan Coffee Morning at Glaisdale raises £1840.83

Four friends from Glaisdale Primary School held a Macmillan Coffee Morning on September 29.

Lily Harland, Gracie Mortimer, Beth Gallon and Emily Spark held the event, at Glaisdale Church Rooms, with help from their younger sisters Eva Gallon and Lottie Mortimer.

The girls are “absolutely delighted” with the total amount raised at the event which included a cake stall, raffle, guess the number of sweets in the jar and guess the name of the bunny rabbit.

Lisa Harland, mum of Lily, said: “They’d like to sincerely thank everybody who came, donated prizes and cakes and generally supported the event. It was lovely to see all their family, friends and family coming out to support them.

"The community spirit was amazing!”