Lythe School youngsters turn back clock to dinosaur days

Willow Class youngsters at Lythe School are studying the local area including Whitby Jet and the Alum Industry.

Alongside this they are studying the Jurassic Coast and dinosaurs.

Dinosaur discoveries and adventures at Lythe School. Teacher Farrah Jackson and Seb with a specially made dinosaur. pic Richard Ponter.

This has inspired creative writing and poetry in Literacy as well as producing some fantastic observational drawings of fossils and jet jewellery designs.

In Forest School lesson, pupils discovered an ‘egg’ hidden in the undergrowth!

A group of children visited Victoria Garden Centre in Whitby to find and buy plants suitable for the dinosaur discovery centre – this required some on-the-spot mental maths to make sure they stayed within budget!

Future trips include visits to The Whitby Jet Museum and Pannett Park as well as walks along the beach, hoping to discover our own fossils and jet.

Dinosaur discoveries and adventures at Lythe School. Ethan discovers a Dinosaur egg. pic Richard Ponter .

* By kind permission of the Marquis and Marchioness of Normanby, Mulgrave Castle Gardens will be open on Sunday April 14 between 1pm and 5pm in aid of Lythe CEVC School minibus fund.

There will be something for everyone, with the beuatiful gardens looking splendid in their spring glory.

Among the many attractions there will be an exciting Easter Trail with prizes, as well as a chocolate tombola, children’s games, a cake stall and the usual delicious cream teas. Entry is £4 for adults and children go free.

In preparation for the day itself all of the children at Lythe School are busy making Easter-related items to sell on the day, and learning to become enterprising in their thinking.