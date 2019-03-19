Lythe School youngsters get into red nose spirit to raise funds for Comic Relief

Youngsters from Lythe School got into the spirit of Comic Relief on Friday to help others less fortunate.

Pupils at the village primary dressed in red and took part in games, quizzes and other fun events, making a total of £45 on the day.

Lythe school red nose day ..Matthew and Leo get creative with their fun.pic Richard Ponter

Teacher Philippa Corner said: “It was a lovely day – one of the children’s carers made buns for the younger class.”

The Comic Relief fun followed hot on the heels of some other fund-raising, when the school took part in Bring a Pound to Work Day, with the £84.50 raised going to Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

