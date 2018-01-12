Lythe School pupils pack a lot into minibus fund-raising

Youngsters at Lythe School will be packing a lot into their latest exploits tomorrow (Sat Jan 13) as they seek to raise the money needed for a new minibus.

Over the past year, the Friends of Lythe School have been raising extra money to buy the school its own mini-bus.

So far, £8,000 has been raised towards the minibus challenge – with Mulgrave Charitable Trust generously donating £6,000 towards this amount – but another £4,000 is still needed.

This year, to help complete the challenge, a number of school fund-raising events have been organised specifically for the minibus appeal.

The first of these events is a bag pack which takes place tomorrow at the Whitby Sainsbury’s store, from 10am to 4pm.

Children from the school will be helping shoppers with their packing at the tills.

A tombola will also be available with some fabulous prizes.

Headteacher Lisa Armstrong explained the importance of the minibus in offering youngsters the same opportunities they might get in a much bigger school.

“We are in a rural location and it is difficult and expensive to get buses and puts limits on where you can go,” she said.

“We want to explore the area around us as part of our normal teaching day.

“We can go into town or up the valley but also further afield, to have more opportunities to get to sporting events that we can’t always get to, because it’s expensive.

“We want the children to have as many opportunities here as if they were in a big school in a city.”

Mrs Armstrong also praised the Friends of Lythe School as “an absolute powerhouse” and added: “They work so hard and are really committed to the children.”