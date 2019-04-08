Luna Park: new operators set to be granted lease for Scarborough's famous funfair

Scarborough Council is set to enter into a 15-year agreement with a new operator for the town’s famous Luna Park funfair.

The seaside park has been run for decades by the Tuby family, but now the lease will be granted to W Crow & Son, themselves a storied name in the amusement park industry.

Scarborough Council’s cabinet member for corporate investment, Cllr Helen Mallory (Con), is set to grant the new lease on Thursday.

A report prepared for Cllr Mallory states: “The current tenant wishes to retire and has agreed to sell the business to the Crow family who are understood to be a long-standing operator of fixed and traveling fun fairs.

“The Crow family wish to buy the site as a going concern. They advise that they wish to invest substantially in the park with upgrades to both the premises and the rides.

“To support their business plan and to give them the security to invest, rather than assigning the current lease (which the current tenant is contractually allowed to do) they have requested a new 15-year lease on the same terms as the existing lease, which officers recommend at the current passing rent.

“Any changes or alterations to the site, including new rides, will need [the] landlord's approval/planning.”

Dane and Cassie Crow will take over the park, subject to a credit check, once it has been approved by the councillor.

In February the rides and amusements at Luna Park were taken down ahead of the change of ownership, including the iconic Ferris wheel which has been a fixture on the town’s South Bay for a number of years.

The couple have promised to revamp the park with new, family-friendly rides.