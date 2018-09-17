Lottery grant secures brighter future for St John’s Church, Sleights

Sleights’ St John’s Church has been spared from being placed on a buildings at risk register after landing more than £130,000 to safeguard its future.

After 120 years of battling the elements, the church was badly in need of urgent repairs to its tower and roof.

It was about to be placed on Historic England’s ‘at risk’ register when it was awarded the cash from the Heritage Lottery Fund cash and other source. Repair work is now under way.

By Christmas, the building will have been restored to its former glory, ready to face the elements.

Designed by London architect Ewan Christian and built using stone from a local Grosmont quarry, the listed building was consecrated in 1895. In the Early English style, it is of special architectural interest for its economical but high quality design of plan and detailing, and in particular, for its full set of magnificent stained glass.

Church treasurer Peter MacDonald said: “The congregation was really thankful for the Heritage Lottery Fund support, without which it would have been impossible to carry out all the much needed repairs.

“St John’s has given Sleights village a centre for worship for over 100 years, and it’s great to know we are now able to preserve it for another century.”