Log burner may have caused blaze which badly damaged holiday homes in Filey

TWO adjoining semi-detached houses at a Filey holiday village were badly damaged in a roof blaze suspected to have originated from the flue of a log burner.

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze at a house on Trinity Way at The Bay off Moor Road at Filey just before 7pm last night. (Thurs Feb 22)

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: "The incident involved a semi detached property along with the adjoining property which the fire had spread through the roof causing extensive damage to both properties."

The spokesman added: "The cause of the fire is not confirmed but believed to of originated from the flue of a log burner. Further fire investigation is to be carried out in daylight hours."

No-one was injured in the incident.

Crews from Filey, Scarborough, Sherburn and Pickering dealt with the blaze.