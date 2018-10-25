Locals urged to respond to Whitby market consultation

People in Whitby are being urged to respond to a consultation on the future of the town’s market.

Earlier this year, Scarborough Council sought to restrict market days to Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The move proved unpopular with those who have stalls and also other traders in the area and the council backed down to allow the market to operate as usual for the summer season.

The council said it took the decision to restrict they days of trading so it ould “effectively manage the market and ensure compliance with regulations”.

Now, the authority has launched a consultation to get the views of people in Whitby.

The consultation, which runs until November 25, states: “We are currently undertaking a review of Whitby market and is seeking the views of local residents; market traders; local businesses and other stakeholders upon ways to improve the viability and sustainability of the market.”

The questionnaire can be filled out online at www.scarborough.gov.uk/home/council/consultations.

Hard copies of the documents can be viewed and returned at the following locations:

Church House, Flowergate; Eastside Community Centre, Abbots Road; Green Lane Centre, Green Lane and Whitby Pavilion, West Cliff

