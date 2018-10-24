Local MP Robert Goodwill visits Scarborough pharmacy

MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Robert Goodwill, visited Boots Pharmacy on Friday to see first-hand how they are providing the flu vaccination service.

The service aims to make it easier than ever to get a flu jab and increase the number of at risk people across the country being protected from ill health over the winter months.

This year community pharmacy teams across England are offering NHS flu jabs as part of the national pharmacy flu vaccination service.

In North Yorkshire, community pharmacies have started to offer the service which has had an enthusiastic response from patients.

Robert Goodwill MP said, “This is an excellent Community Pharmacy NHS service which is so accessible, with no appointments required. Like previous year’s, I would urge all my constituents who are eligible for a free flu jab to ensure they have one.

"Year on year the numbers grow of those taking this convenient way to have their flue jab. As winter draws nearer, many people will suffer with ill health, especially older people aged 65 and over and adults with certain medical conditions, and they can benefit from the NHS flu vaccination service.

"The scheme will help protect people from health complications through the winter months. Many people who do not qualify for a free flu jab choose to pay for one to head off the chance of falling ill at important times for work or family.

"I also get a flu jab because I spend so much time working away from home.”

Tamzin Burn, Boots Area Manager comments: “We are very pleased to be offering the NHS community pharmacy flu vaccination service, which is available in Scarborough this year again.

"Every year more and more people have their vaccination in Community Pharmacies, and this is another great opportunity for more ‘at risk’ people to have their vaccination, protecting

them during the winter.

"The NHS is acknowledging the essential role that community pharmacies play in delivering flu vaccinations and we look forward to helping the NHS protect more people this year.”

Do you qualify for a free flu jab?

All adults aged 65 years and over, and those aged 18 years or over and in clinical risk groups, can receive a free of charge NHS flu jab at community pharmacies across the country, often without the need for an appointment.

People in at-risk groups include pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions including asthma and diabetes.

Visit www.nhs.uk to find out if you should have a flu vaccine.