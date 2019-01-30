Littlebeck family pebbles to be set in stone as labyrinth

Hundreds of pebbles donated by local families are planned to be incorporated into a labyrinth at Littlebeck Chapel, built by Sleights Area Men’s Shed (SAMS).

Over the next few weeks cards with pebble guides will be available throughout the area, inviting people to contribute a stone for each family member and the chapel is keen that as many families as possible are represented.

Labyrinths are similar to mazes but represent a spiritual journey and act as a prayer aid.

They can come in many shapes and sizes, from ones that you can walk around to ones that hang on a key-ring.

At Littlebeck the shape of the labyrinth will be a heart and it will be just over five feet at its widest point.

The family stones will then be set in the pathway.

The pebble guides will help ensure that the pebbles are all in the same size range, and family collections can be left at Whitby and Staithes Sheds and at Littlebeck chapel, although there may be additional collections points if volunteers offer their help, which would be welcomed.

Standing on the route of the Coast to Coast long distance trail, Littlebeck Chapel has a history of ministry to wayfarers by providing a rest area for walkers and facilities to make hot drinks as well as the opportunity for prayer and meditation.

A walkers’ service is held each Autumn and this year a Blessing the Boots service followed by a short walk will take place on Sunday March 17.

The Christian Aid walk from Whitby which was started last year is also scheduled to take place on Saturday May 18 when SAMS will again provide their popular ‘Sausage Sizzle’.