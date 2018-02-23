Lifestyle: 10 things to do around the Whitby area

Looking for something to do over the next week or so? Here are some ideas.

1 Whitby Jet Story

Whitby Pavilion, Tuesday February 27 at 7pm

Whitby’s W Hamond’s jeweller Rebecca Tucker present a fascinating insight into antique Whitby jet, covering the history and symbolism, dating back 150 years to the death of Prince Albert when Queen Victoria sparked interest in Whitby Jet as mourning jewellery. This event is presented by Whitby Women’s Institute. Every welcome.

Tickets for visitors £3

2 The Post, 12A, 115mins

Whitby Pavilion, February 23 and 24 at 7.30pm; February 25 at 2.30pm

The Post is an American political thriller film directed and produced by Steven Spielberg and written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer.

Set in the early 1970s, the film stars Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Bruce Greenwood, Carrie Coon, and Matthew Rhys.

The Post depicts the journalists from The Washington Post and The New York Times who published the Pentagon Papers regarding the involvement of the United States government during the Vietnam War.

3 Whitby in the Time of Cook

Captain Cook Memorial Museum, Whitby, until November

Whitby in the Time of Cook, the Making of a Great Seaman is on now until November.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the start of Captain Cook’s first voyage to the Pacific in 1768.

The exhibition will highlight the special character and growing prosperity of the town. It will examine the unique features which made Whitby one of the major ship-building centres in Britain, and a key centre for training young men for the sea.

4 Musicport open mic

Whitby Pavilion, Sunday February 25 from 1pm to 4pm

Open Mic sessions in the relaxed family friendly atmosphere of Whitby Pavilion’s cafe. Musicians welcome or if you just want to sit back and listen.

Free entry.

5 The Maze Runner: The Death Cure, 12A, 140mins

Whitby Pavilion, February 25 at 7pm, February 26 at 2.30pm, February 27 and 28 at 7pm

In the conclusion to the Maze Runner trilogy, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet.

To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all.

Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

6 Ray Kirk’s tea dances

Whitby Pavilion, Tuesday February 27 from 1pm

Ray Kirk’s Tuesday Tea Dance makes a welcome return to Whitby Pavilion after the January break.

Tea dances with Ray Kirk include a mixture of all kinds of dance music – modern ballroom, popular sequence, Latin American, old time and jive and as there is never any set programme, Ray is more than happy to include any requests.

Tickets on door.

7 Phantom Thread, 15, 130mins

Whitby Pavilion, March 2 and 3 at 7pm, March 5 at 2.30pm, March 6 and 8 at 7pm

London in the 1950s. As the city finally begins to thrive in a post-war boom, fashion is a focal point among the upper crust of society.

Designer Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) is seen as a king in the most glamorous circles, adored for creating beautiful outfits for celebrities, heiresses, and royalty.

After a lifetime of being unlucky in love, Woodcock is plunged into brand new territory when he falls for the strong-minded and much-younger woman. The two enter a whirlwind romance, which breathes new life into Woodcock’s meticulous routine and opens Alma up to a whole new world of possibilities.

8 Curved Air

Market Hall, Scarborough, Thursday March 1 , doors open at 8pm

Curved Air first entered the public psyche with their debut album Air Conditioning, which was the first ever picture disc to gain a widespread release. That was quickly followed by a top ten hit, Back Street Luv, which was also featured on their second album. The focal point of the band was most definitely sultry vocalist Sonja Kristina. Tickets £15 from Dysc World, Mojo’s Music Cafe and Deli-Delicious (Market Hall)

9 Monthly Village Market

The White Swan, Ampleforth, Saturday February 24

A market of more than 30 stalls from the finest food to titivate the tastebuds, to arts and crafts to inspire you.

Including locally reared meat, pottery, home baking and skilled patisserie, locally grown cut flowers, handmade candles, handmade chocolate, cheese and artisan bread.

Free

10 Snowdrop walks

Burton Agnes Hall from now until Sunday March 4, daily from 11am to 4pm

Visit Burton Agnes Hall this winter to be enchanted by a spectacular display of snowdrops, which blanket the historic woodland walk.

Each February, hundreds of thousands of snowdrops push through the cold winter ground to create a ‘white carpet’ across the woodland floor behind the Elizabethan stately home.