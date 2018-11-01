Lifeboat and Coastguard called out to boat off Whitby

Whitby Coastguard has been called out in response to a vessel off Whitby reporting smoke in their engine room.

The team responded this morning at 5.53am by Humber Coastguard Operations Centre.

Whitby RNLI's ALB was launched to assist the vessel through the Piers into Harbour. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Whitby were also requested to assist.

A spokesperson from Whitby Coastguard, said: "Upon arrival at the scene, Coastguards found the vessel safely alongside and the crew safe and accounted for.

"Although smoke was coming out of the engine bay, thankfully there was no fire and the cause was oil leaking onto a hot engine.

"With the arrival on scene of the Fire Service, thermal imaging equipment was used to ensure that there were no hotspots or any trace of fire in the vessel."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "This was a false alarm due to oil leaking onto the hot engine."

If you see anyone in trouble on the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.