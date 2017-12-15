Letters: Whitby needs to be on a level playing field

I have read with interest the recent announcements that Scarborough is being developed into a European powerhouse for athletics.

We have seen the new rugby club and additional squash courts.

The new sports village with Olympic quality pool and associated campus, new Flamingo Land stadium, now we are informed the council has managed to get acceptance from the bowls club to move to a state of the art facility with international standard running track and tennis courts to rival Wimbledon, all excellent news I’m sure you would agree, there is just one problem, it’s all in Scarborough!

What has been developed and added in whitby to tackle childhood obesity and encourage the population of Whitby to exercise more regularly?

Helredale playing field sold off, no other facilities offered to compensate for the loss of this facility.

Leisure centre effectively privatised, children’s playground at rear of Laburnum Avenue closed and built on.

We need to be treated with the same amount of infrastructure investment as Scarborough on a level playing field.

Peter Croft

Sandpiper House

Whitby