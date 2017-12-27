Letters: Whitby hit by ‘inequality in council’s back yard’

A recent government report made for uncomfortable reading on social mobility on the Yorkshire coast, rating Scarborough borough down at number to 290-ish out of more than 300 areas.

The cold wind from the North Sea has hidden the cold spot for a number of years.

Lack of investment has taken its toll with the slow decline of infrastructure and services.

But I would highlight further the inequality that exists within the borough itself.

Over the past few years there has been a constant stream of good news stories issued by the borough council trying to overcome the negativity, here are some examples:

£10m council subsidy of Alpamare water park, Scarborough

£3m on refurbishment of Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

£1m on indoor market, Scarborough

£4m to redevelop the Futurist theatre site, Scarborough

£16m on Spa cliff stabilisation scheme, Scarborough

In addition to the above a new sports village with Olympic standard swimming pool, new athletics track built to international standards, new tennis and squash courts ... all in Scarborough.

Hopefully by now you will notice the theme to my point - everything is being developed in Scarborough the town, not Scarborough the borough.

So when looking at inequality you have to ask what have the borough council done to affect this inequality in their own back yard, writing as a resident of Whitby I have to say not a lot.

Peter Croft

Sandpiper House

Whitby