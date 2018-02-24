Letters: Whitby ‘bursting with talent’

Congratulations to everyone at Colebrooke Media on the production of their first ‘Showcase’ in the Whitby Pavilion on Saturday, February 17.

From the beginning to the end it was slick, polished, entertaining and bursting with talent.

Each and every number was a credit to the directors Christopher Colebrooke, Chanelle Colebrooke and Jessica Jarman.

The singing, dancing and acting was extremely professional and delighted the packed audience.

The excitement and enthusiasm from all the children shone out and made me feel exceptionally proud of Whitby’s youth.

Well done to all.

Valerie Laws & Kevin Page

LP Dance Centre

Cliff Street, Whitby