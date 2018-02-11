Letters: Urgent meeting on future of Whitby Hospital

Elected representatives have been invited to attend a public meeting on Friday, February 23, at Whitby Pavilion, 6.30pm–8pm, so that people can find out more about the plans for the redevelopment of Whitby Hospital and the planned usage of any freed up land.

Representatives from Patient Participation Groups from all surgeries in the Whitby, Esk Valley and Coast (Sleights and Sandsend, Danby, Egton, Staithes, Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay) met to discuss the plight of Whitby Hospital.

Having learned of yet another delay in the redevelopment of the hospital and that some staff have been asked to consider redundancy, it was agreed that an urgent public meeting should be held to express concerns.

Hazel Fair

Rosedale Lane

Hinderwell