Letters: Transparency needed about Whitby pier repairs

Re Whitby harbour and piers: I am amazed by Cllr Cockerill’s confidence that “the piers are not in imminent danger of collapse” (Whitby Gazette, October 27).

He is either very brave or very foolish. I am sure that few people would bet on escaping extreme weather conditions.

When will Scarborough Borough Council tell us honestly what is going on ... has it got all the money needed to repair the piers or not?

We now hear North Yorkshire County Council has given Scarborough Borough Council money for coastal defences, but how much of this will go to Scarborough and how much to Whitby?

The planning applications submitted for the pier repairs raises more questions about how this work will be carried out, particularly if materials are to be transported down our narrow roads – these questions need to be answered before planning permission is given.

With reference to money, the Scarborough Borough Council website reports that the Mazars, the External Auditors “have been unable to issue an opinion on the accounts or certify completion of the audit (for 2016/17) as they have received a formal objection from a local elector over the income and expenditure in relation to activities in Whitby Harbour.”

We are also informed that “the council has taken legal advice” – why, and how much is all this costing us as taxpayers?

Is Scarborough Borough Council waiting until it is no longer their problem when soem form of devolution takes place?

It is about time that we had an open and honest discussion about what is happening with regard to Whitby harbour and piers at a public meeting.

Joyce Stangoe

St Andrew’s Road

Whitby