Letters: Mud from Cinder Track is an issue

I have tried to get in touch with the Whitby Town Council about this - the Cinder Track steps at the entrance just before the tunnel on the left hand side of Southend Gardens.

It is in a horrendous mess with mud and black ash, with this, the walkers coming down the steps from the line side, stand outside our front gate banging their shoes against our wall, hence dropping off all the mud off their shoes in which I have to swill away, as it all gets walked into my house.

We also have charity runs on the track side as well, so you can imagine the mess they left after 300 runners came down past our house in the rain.

I have nothing against the charity runs, I’m all for them, but please sort some kind of clear up after these sessions if it is very wet.

Also some of the steps are missing, so this is a danger to all going for walks.

Please don’t think I’m a spoilsport of fun and walks and charity runs, but please consider the mess I am left with to clean up.

Mr and Mrs Pearson

Southend Gardens

Whitby