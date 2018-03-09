Letters: Hard-standing solution for Helredale Road turned down

I read with interest your piece about damage to grass verges caused by parked cars.

During my tenure as a borough and county councillor, at my request plastic matting was placed under the grass along the verges of Helredale Road.

This allowed residents to park their cars with two wheels resting on the verge, without causing too much damage to the grass.

Over the years, I have noticed an increase in vehicles parking fully on the grass, which has caused the damage witnessed in your report.

As suggested by one of your readers, I had asked North Yorkshire highways department to consider replacing the grass verges with hard-standing for parking.

This was refused because of cost.

Perhaps Streonshalh’s representative Councillor Joe Plant can persuade the county to finally finish the job to give Helredale’s residents a decent place to park without having to wade through a ploughed verge to get into, and out of their cars?

Rob Broadley

York Terrace, Whitby