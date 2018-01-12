Letters: Full house for Whitby film screening

Re: plans for a long- awaited cinema to be built in North Bay, Scarborough.

I feel I must bring to everyone’s attention that Whitby has more than one cinema today and at one time, had three dedicated cinemas.

The Whitby Pavilion cinema has been overwhelmed with the amount of people of all ages who very wisely came to enjoy a number of showings of Paddington 2.

So popular it was that all seats were quickly booked.

The staff took it all in their stride as usual and everyone was able to see the film in complete harmony and feeling of bon homie, or could that be called Bondhomie!

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is next on the list and I’m sure it will be equally as warmly and efficiently presented and will be a memorable film experience for regular and new Whitby cinema-goers.

Elizabeth Cheyne

Well Close Square

Whitby