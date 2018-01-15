Letters: Fond memories of a well-loved gentleman

St Hilda’s, Whitby, was as full as a royal funeral last Thursday for the funeral of David Smith who died in his late 50s, leaving a widow and family.

Family and friends contributed to the service in just the right tone. Fr Malcolm Jackson presided.

Every seat was filled. Choir seats and lady chapel. And standing in the aisles and at the back.

He was truly a well-loved gentleman and, with his wife, a devoted biker and working man.

I first met him when we moved to Whitby and our lights fused.

I knocked on his door and in minutes he fixed the fuse and said, ‘Any time,’ and our future meetings were outside their house as they polished and tended their magnificent motor bikes.

Well done, Whitby for a record breaking turnout.

And well done, David for a short life well lived.

Rev John Theobald

West Cliff Avenue

Whitby