Great news – Eskdale School is praised by Ofsted.

What fantastic news!

Those of us, the many, who were involved in the campaign to Save Eskdale School knew that it is a vital community asset.

As a former teacher and now a councillor, I was delighted to be involved in the campaign.

Quite simply, well done to students, staff and parents on your achievement.

Ten out of ten - but we knew it anyway!

Cllr Rob Barnett

Esk Terrace

Whitby