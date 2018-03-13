Letters: Destruction of our ancient woodlands

We had a very interesting talk at the Whitby Naturalists Society, given by Brian Walker on the Trees on the North York Moors: past, present, and future.

It highlighted how important trees are for the future of this area and the need to plant more trees to make the area sustainable for the future.

Brian is a member of the Scarborough Field Naturalists Group and a former Wild Life Officer for the Forestry Commission and an expert in his field.

I cannot therefore believe a planning application has once again been submitted to destroy one of our local ancient woodlands at Raithwaite just to provide more holiday homes in an already over populated area for tourism accommodation.

I would therefore ask all local people to look at this planning application 18/00241/FL and decide if this is really worthwhile, risking a very valuable woodland habitat for more holiday accommodation.

Joyce Stangoe

St Andrews Road

Whitby