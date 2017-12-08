Letters: Cinder Path feedback welcome

Last Wednesday, Scarborough Borough Council councillors in the Cinder Track Working Group inspected the full length of the old Whitby to Scarborough railway line.

It is clear that the original proposals from Sustrans had not properly taken into account the different uses and different circumstances of the various sections of the track.

As councillor for Mayfield, I am most interested in the start of the track, from South End Gardens to the viaduct, especially since a development of 72 houses at Shackleton Close is expected to be approved this month.

Can we make more use of the town section of track?

How could access be improved?

What would make you use it more?

Do let me know, and allow me to feed your views into the council’s working group. I can be contacted on 07802784843.

Cllr Gerald Dennett

Mayfield Ward

Scarborough Borough Council