Letters: A summer ban would hit Whitby businesses

I write in response to Michele Randle’s suggestion of banning dogs in the town centre: ‘Should dogs be subject to summer ban’ (March 2).

Whitby would be a much quieter place without dog owners visiting the town.

One of the main attractions to Whitby is the fact that it is so dog-friendly.

A high percentage of visitors come simply because the four-legged member of the family can stay too and be welcomed in many of the B&Bs, guest houses, cottages, pubs, cafes and shops.

The revenue to the town would fall dramatically if this were to stop due to a ban on dogs in the town centre.

Several businesses are completely dog-focused and would be in dire straits without dogs and their owners visiting.

Responsible dog ownership is, of course, to be encouraged, but is a town full of empty shops and folding businesses really preferable to a thriving, dog friendly Whitby?

S Holmes

St Peter’s Road

Whitby