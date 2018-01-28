Letters: A step closer - but when will east pier work start?

Wow! Scarborough Borough Council has given itself planning permission for the east pier extension bridge 17 years after it originally failed but no funding is identified.

However, the draining, cleaning and refurbishment of Peasholm lake in Scarborough faces no such uncertainty, that appears to be a much greater priority.

I suspect the recent inspection of Whitby Harbour by the Marine and Coastal Agency may have focused on the safety aspects of the missing link which we in Whitby have been highlighting for many years.

A planning application can sit gathering dust for many a year, but it does pass for what Scarborough Borough Council regard as action, while in the near future a forthcoming mayor of Scarborough can officially open the remodelled lake.

John Freeman

Market Place

Whitby