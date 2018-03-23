Letter: Whitby Hospital - outcome of public meeting

Whitby Hospital Refurbishment – outcomes of the public meeting:

1) Money has been allocated for detailed development and design. This is complex and great care will need to be taken.

2) The work will be carried out by the Clinical Commissioning Group, NHS Property Services, who own the site, Medical Architecture and BAM Construction.

3) The planning application will be submitted for approval by Scarborough Borough Council. Detailed plans would be made available for public viewing by Autumn 2018

4) A full business case will be submitted to the Clinical Commissioning Board for approval later this year.

5) £11.9 million, the anticipated cost of the development, has been made available. Construction should begin early in 2019.

6) The existing ward block (the tower block) is to be developed first, so patients and services will be temporarily relocated to the front areas of the current hospital while work takes place. There will be 16 in-patient beds available while the refurbishment takes place and 19 when construction is completed.

7) The population of Whitby expect the history of the hospital as a War Memorial to be respected and acknowledged in some practical and meaningful way.

8) Once the hospital refurbishment is completed North Yorkshire County Council are committed to buying the rest of the site for development as office space and extra care housing. The money for this development is already available, but it cannot go ahead until the hospital work is completed.

9) North Yorkshire County Council will ensure that this extra care housing is only available for people with appropriate needs (so they will not be able to be sold on as holiday homes, etc).

10) Decisions about the future of Larpool Lane Care Home will be made with an up-to-date population needs assessment once the development has been completed.

11) In May 2018, York NHS Trust are withdrawing the outpatient and radiology services they currently provide. The Clinical Commissioning Group are negotiating new providers for these services. Clinics currently provided by other providers – minor injuries and in-patient provision will continue as usual. This is a separate issue from the redevelopment of the building.

12) Whitby Hospital is a community hospital providing short-term rehabilitation and nursing care, as well as a range of clinics and minor injuries assessment and treatment. It also acts as a base for 24 hour district nurses and out-of-hours GP services.

13) NHS Hambleton, Richmond and Whitby Clinical Commissioning Group is responsible for the planning and purchasing of the vast majority of health services across the area.

14) North Yorkshire County Council are responsible for providing social care and public health.

Liz Atkinson

Rory Newman

Iburndale Lane

Sleights