Letter: Fantastic night out at the panto in Whitby

I just have to tell you of the fantastic night my mother and I have just had at the Whitby Pavilion for the Apollo Players’ rendition of Sleeping Beauty.

We have been travelling up to Whitby for 17 years now to see the annual pantomime and every year it gets better and better.

The cast and crew work so hard behind the scenes getting everything ready and their sheer pleasure in performing comes to the fore for all to see.

Every part of the scenery from the back-drops to the superb ultra-violet show was absolutely thrilling; while the dance routines and costumes are a credit to those who create them.

It’s been another wonderful panto, and we can’t wait for next year.

Bravo, brava to the cast, musicians, and those behind the scenes but chiefly to those who time and time again deliver a wonderful panto for Whitby to be proud of.

Tricia Collins

Broadlands Drive

East Ayton