Lauren’s marathon feat for cancer cause

A local woman is taking on a major challenge to support a cancer cause.

Having previously taken part in the Great North Run Lauren Scott-Berry has this year secured a place in the London Marathon and is running for the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Lauren was a pupil at East Whitby, Eskdale and Caedmon College Whitby before moving to London to study acting.

In the last year she has toured the world with Tall Stories Theatre Company in a musical adaptation of The Gruffalo but now she is concentrating on her marathon training and is hoping to raise at least £250 for this good cause which is close to her heart.

She said: “I was diagnosed with Hereditary Pancreatitis when I was 18.

“This is a rare genetic condition that has put me in hospital several times over the past 10 years. In the United States, it is estimated that only around 1,000 individuals are affected with Hereditary Pancreatitis.

“HP has also been linked to an increased lifetime risk of Pancreatic Cancer.

“If the cancer hasn’t spread outside the Pancreas and surgery is possible, between 7-25 people out of 100 (7 to 25%) will survive for five years or more.

“So please support me and my very little legs in running 26.2 miles.

“Thank you to everyone for all your support.”

You can contribute to Lauren’s fund raising through Virgin’s Just Giving website at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LaurenScottBerry

Or if you prefer you can drop off a cash or cheque with local business woman Sarah Pattinson at Lucinda’s Attic on Sandgate.