Latest designs for £11.9 million hospital plans

The latest designs have been revealed for the multi-million pound Whitby Hospital redevelopment.

Designs for the £11.9 million project have been released prior to the open day on Tuesday August 14.

The open day will be held at the Old Day Rehab Room, Ground Floor, Whitby Hospital between 3pm and 6pm for the latest plans and designs to be shared with local residents.

NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been working with partner organisations on the planning process of the project.

It follows design development led by principal supply chain partner BAM Construction and architectural partner Medical Architecture.

Dr George Campbell, local GP and CCG Governing Body member, said: “We, like local residents, have been waiting for this for such a long time.

“We’re really excited to share the latest designs for the redeveloped hospital which include staff and public feedback from a similar event held in March last year.

“There are still many complex elements of the project to be resolved and we are working hard with BAM to move further ahead. That is why we are so pleased to have reached this stage where you can really see the project coming to life.

“This is a free drop-in event so please come along between 3pm and 6pm to hear the very latest on the project and learn how the CCG is working hard for sustainable services across Whitby and the surrounding area.”

The project got approval of a funding commitment from site owners, NHS Property Services, in February this year and the CCG’s Governing Body had also agreed to move forward with plans.

Paul Cleminson, Construction Director for BAM, said: “We have been deeply engaged in the collaborative process of developing buildable designs that meet both the medical and users’ aspirations but also keep the budget and programme realistic and achievable.

“It is always exciting to see something as complex and important as a hospital take shape and these public events are an important part of the process for us.”

At the open day next week there will also be representatives from North Yorkshire County Council, Humber NHS Foundation Trust and NHS Property Services.

The project, led by NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), aims to deliver significant benefits to patient care by creating a more modern and sustainable hospital facility for the people of Whitby and the surrounding area.

What do we already know?

The aim of the project is to deliver significant benefits to patient care.

Approval for funding was given in February.

The redevelopment for the hospital has been estimated to cost £11.9 million.

Plans have been kept under wraps until the open day on Tuesday where plans and designs will be shared with local residents.

Design development has been led by partners BAM Construction and Medical Architecture.