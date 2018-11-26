Krampus and festive folklore friends back in Whitby this weekend

Beware if you haven’t been good this year – Krampus and his festive folklore friends are coming back to Whitby tomorrow to seek out the naughty.

This year, the costumed participants will be joined by a troupe of drummers, the Krampus Krümpettes, who have appeared at festivals across the country.

Evening entertainment is to be held at The Friendship with Siblings of Samhain, Döömvolk and Krampüs Presley.

There will be a licensed street collection for Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, which will also benefit from proceeds of the evening event.

Throughout the day until the grand finale, you can browse stalls from Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, Totally Socially (Coast and Vale Community Action), Whitby Beach Sweep – you can also get your claws on some Krampus goodies. There will be a Krampus or two about for photo opportunities and other entertainment.

Cafes in the area will be providing festive refreshments for spectators.

Although this is a tradition from Austrian folklore, characters and traditions from across the world are included in addition to the better-known Krampus figure.

Also featured are figures from local legend and history – watch out for the Hob and the Star Carr shaman as well as creatures from the sea made from rubbish picked up on the beach sweeps made throughout the year by Whitby Beach Sweep.

Krampus is the companion of St Nicholas and is allowed by him only to be the one who punishes the naughty children who do not deserve presents on the Eve of the Saint’s Feast Day (December 5).

This is a popular event in Austria, Germany and other European countries. The tradition has been sensitively interpreted by the organisers for the UK with an aim of appealing especially to families.

It’s what the Gruffalo and Where the Wild Things Are - a chance to make links and contact with our untamed side, but safely. Although children have responded well to the furry creatures on previous years some may find the experience scary so parental discretion is necessary.

Something unusual and different from a commercialised Christmas experience, the Krampus Run gets under way from 3.30pm around Church Street and the Market Place.